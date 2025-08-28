Comedian Vic DiBitetto to Perform at Westport Country Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse will present comedian Vic DiBitetto, the “Italian Hurricane,” who churns energy, honesty, and humanity into nonstop laughter, on Saturday, September 13, at 8 p.m. Mature language, recommended for ages 18+.

Often called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden, DiBitetto says what you're thinking but are afraid to say out loud. He has created many viral video characters: Uncle Vic's Garage, Tony Gaga, That Guy, Frankie Pentangelli, Scarface, Rocky, Fool by the Pool, and Ticked Off Vic, as well as Yankee and Giant locker room and press conference satires. His “Bread and Milk” video comes back on TV, radio, and news outlets worldwide every time it snows.

DiBitetto is currently a cast member of the Amazon Prime television series, “Gravesend.” His new album, “Working Class Zero,” is on sale at iTunes and Amazon, streaming on Pandora and airing on SiriusXM radio. He has over 2.2 million social media followers and over one billion digital and linear views worldwide.