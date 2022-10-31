Comedian Brian Regan to Play Oneglia Auditorium in 2023
Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 4th.
The Warner Theatre will welcome comedian Brian Regan back to the Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 8 pm.
Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian's non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year. Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, November 1 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, November 4 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.
ABOUT THE WARNER THEATRE
The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.
