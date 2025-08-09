City Youth Theater/City Stage Company to Open INSPIRED: THE TALE OF CRISTOFF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Youth Theater/City Stage Company (CYT/CSC) has announced the world premiere of Inspired: The Tale of Christoff, an original Theater for Young Audiences (TYA) production written by Shelby C. Davis and directed by Thomas Ovitt. Performances will take place Friday, September 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Crosby High School in Waterbury, CT.

The premiere marks a major milestone as CYT/CSC celebrates five years of bringing innovative, inclusive, and inspiring theater to the Greater Waterbury community.

Inspired blends mythology, science, and real-world themes into an engaging, multi-perspective story-told through the lens of a museum exhibit-that follows Christoff, a young leader learning the power of empathy and the importance of seeing the world through different eyes. The production is designed for students in grades 2-6, but its powerful message resonates with audiences of all ages.

"This is such a special production for us," says Shelby C. Davis, CYT/CSC Founder and Executive Director. "To celebrate five years with an original play that speaks to leadership, kindness, and understanding-it's exactly the kind of theater we set out to create."

Since its founding in 2020, City Youth Theater/City Stage Company has offered classes, workshops, and full-scale productions that foster creativity and community for young performers. INSPIRED continues that tradition while launching CYT/CSC's 2025-2026 season with a heartfelt and thought-provoking theatrical experience.

The show will run September 5 and September 6 at Crosby High School, 300 Pierpont Rd, Waterbury, CT.

About City Youth Theater/City Stage Company

City Youth Theater/City Stage Company is dedicated to creating inclusive, supportive, and high-quality theatrical experiences for young performers in the Greater Waterbury area. Through education, performance, and community engagement, CYT/CSC provides a platform for creativity, confidence, and collaboration. Learn more at https://cytcsc.ludus.com/index.php