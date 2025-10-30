Christmas Kisses With Briana Maia Will Be Performed as Part of the Living Room Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the direction of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, will present Christmas Kisses: A Holiday Concert featuring Living Room Alumni Briana Maia. The performance is on December 8.

Briana Maia returns to TheaterWorks Hartford for a one-night-only, unforgettable holiday edition of the Living Room Concert Series. The Living Room Concert series is an intimate concert series that brings local musicians, visiting artists, and the Greater Hartford community together for an experience that feels like home. Join us for an intimate evening of holiday music and vibes from Hartford's very own Briana Maia.

Tickets are on sale now at and start at $25. This performance is not part of the 25/26 Living Room subscription season.

This Connecticut-based singer-songwriter isn't just playing the game; she's rewriting the rules. With an ethereal voice and a magnetic stage presence, Briana captivates audiences, drawing them into her vibrant, gaming-inspired universe filled with positivity, creativity, and empowerment.

Her story began on the theatrical stage, starring in regional productions of The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, and Avenue Q. Armed with a BFA in Acting from the University of Connecticut, she mastered the art of storytelling—a skill that now fuels her music. But when she caught the eye of Kelly Rowland on BET's docuseries “Chasing Destiny,” Briana realized it was time to take her career to the next level. She has opened for and shared the stage with artists like Ashanti, Mario, Trey Songz, Michael Minelli and Avery Wilson - and has performed at The Lincoln Center in New York City and Connecticut's premier music festival, The Capitol Groove.

In addition to her solo work, Briana is a sought-after songwriter, contributing tracks like “Stranger” and “Mirrors” for the renowned Parisian dance duo Les Twins. With her bold artistry and infectious energy, Briana Maia is not just an artist; she's a trailblazer, inviting everyone to press start on their own adventures and reminding them that the power is always in their hands.