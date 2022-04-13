Chita Rivera to Headline Shubert New Haven's 2022 Gala

Come celebrate the one and only CHITA RIVERA who headlines the Shubert Theatre's 2022 Gala on June 8 with her unique concert event, "The Rhythm of My Life." The Shubert's Gala Event will begin at 6:00pm with an elegant and festive cocktail reception, followed by Chita Rivera's performance at 8:00pm and concludes with a dessert reception following the show. Sponsorships at all levels as well as Gala tickets are now available through the Shubert's Development Department at 203-773-4339. Chita Rivera Concert only tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 2 online at shubert.com, by phone at 203-562-5666 and at the Shubert Theatre Box Office (247 College Street, New Haven).

The incomparable Tony Award-winner will re-create signature moments from her legendary career from West Side Story, Sweet Charity and Bye Bye Birdie to Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Visit and more. In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse & Lee Adams, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured. George Dvorsky (The Scarlet Pimpernel, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) will be joining Chita as a special guest.

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 17) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful.