Cher to Receive 5th Annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center virtual gala will take place on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 pm.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center (The Kate) announced today that the one and only Cher will receive the 5th annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award during The Kate's virtual gala on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 pm. The award is given annually to an individual who embodies the bold spirit, fierce independence and distinctive character of the legendary Hepburn. This year's virtual gala theme is 'Believe' in honor of Cher's biggest multi-platinum No. 1 hit of the same name and the Kate's positive belief in the future of the arts.

Cher, an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Kennedy Center honoree has enjoyed enormous success in the realms of film, TV, music, Broadway and as a global performer. A long time humanitarian, Cher most recently formed CherCares which helps supply much needed equipment to underserved communities. She has often cited Katharine Hepburn in scores of interviews as an inspiration throughout her career.

"Katharine Hepburn had an unbeatable combination of talent, determination, authenticity and uniqueness. I am never bored watching her movies over and over again. She keeps me company when I'm on the road," commented Cher during an interview with Turner Classics.

The October 3rd gala streams online from www.thekate.org and is free-of-charge with donations being accepted by mail, online or text before, during and after the event. Cher will receive a graceful statuette in the likeness of Ms. Hepburn sculpted by artist Kimberly Monson. In addition to Cher's acceptance remarks, the gala will include an interview with Cher hosted by Ann Nyberg. Other friends of the Kate will join in for special moments. There will also be unique items available for bidding in an online auction beginning the week prior to the event.

The gala is the largest annual fund raiser for the Kate which opened as a not-for-profit organization in September 2009 and has grown to be a major arts hub on the shoreline attracting more than 45,000 patrons to its 257-seat theater each year. Programming includes a diverse and eclectic mix of live music, theater, dance, film, opera and comedy. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kate had to cancel more than 175 performances over the last six months. The Kate has only recently resumed programming with a successful, physically-distanced Kate's Camp for Kids and four classic films shown in August.

Katharine Hepburn continues to hold the record for the most Academy Award wins in the Best Actress category with four and was nominated twelve times. Cher received her own Oscar for her work in l987s "Moonstruck". Cher joins past Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award recipients Dick Cavett (2016), Glenn Close (2017), Ann Nyberg (2018), and Christine Baranski (2019).

For additional information, visit www.thekate.org or call 860-510-0453.

