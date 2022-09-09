Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chazz Palminteri's A BRONX TALE Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In November

The performance is on November 19.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Back by popular demand, Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage with "A Bronx Tale" on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8pm. This is the show that started it all! Before it became a hit Broadway show, Chazz Palminteri performed the one man show of the book and film, A Bronx Tale - about his true life story of growing up in the Bronx - right here on the stage of The Ridgefield Playhouse! Now, after winning multiple awards and performing the show more than 900 times on stages around the world, Chazz Palminteri is back with the original one man show that sold out multiple times at the Playhouse.

Calogero's father is a bus driver who tries to instill working-class family values in his son. As Calogero gets older, the aura and mystique of the Mafia, and the charms of Sonny, the local mob boss who befriends Calogero (and ends up becoming a father figure to him), become difficult to resist. As Calogero comes of age, he must struggle with the choice of following his beloved father's values or submitting to the temptations of the life of organized crime. Palminteri originally wrote the script for the stage and performed it as a one-man show in Los Angeles. It became the hottest property in Hollywood since Rocky. Mr. Palminteri was offered over a million dollars to walk away from the project and with $200.00 left in the bank he refused. He wanted to play Sonny and write the screenplay. One night Robert DeNiro walked in to see the show and as they say, "the rest is history." He then moved the production to New York, where it played for four sold-out months and earned him nominations for the New York Outer Critics Circle for both acting and writing. While in New York he completed the screenplay of A Bronx Tale and soon found himself starring opposite Robert DeNiro, who chose the script for his directorial debut.

Born in 1952, Palmintieri grew up in a tough area of the Bronx and it gave young Calogero (Palminteri's given first name) the life lessons that would later prove very useful to his career. He started out pursuing his craft in studying at the Actor's Studio with Lee Strassberg. He appeared off-Broadway in the early 1980s while paying his dues as a singer in his own band. Chazz has more than 50 movies to his credit including The Usual Suspects, Bullets Over Broadway (Academy Award nomination), Analyze This, Hurlyburly, and Mulholland Falls.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($85 - $90) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.


