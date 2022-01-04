Capital Classics Theatre Company Confronts Social Issues of Power and Poverty with SWEAT

The Capital Classics Theatre Company continues its popular "Contemporary Classics Conversations" series with a full-length production of Sweat, the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by American playwright Lynn Nottage, combined with moderated conversations during the show about the related issues of power and poverty.

Performances will be held January 27-30, 2022, at the Autorino Center for the Arts at the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford.

What makes this a one-of-a-kind theater experience is that it combines moderated conversations before, during, and after a fully staged production of Sweat - complete with actors, lights, sets, and costumes. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a collision of power and poverty, where co-workers find their friendships tested when layoffs in a Rust Belt factory chip away at their trust. This compelling examination of the human cost of business decisions is as timely now as ever-and will lead to important conversations with the audience.

"We're excited to bring our 'Contemporary Classics Conversations' program to the live stage for our second season," says co-founder Geoffrey Sheehan. Sweat is an impactful and moving piece of contemporary theater that provides great insights to today's America. It is the perfect springboard for the conversations on power and poverty that we will have with our fellow community members.

The full-length production of Sweat will be performed by Eddie Cruz, Jr. (Oscar), Mark Dean (Stan), Joshua Eaddy (Evan/Brucie), Becky Ellis (Jessie), Josh Karam (Jason), Lisa McCree (Cynthia), Christopher Rowe (Chris), and Laura Sheehan (Tracey). Sweat is directed by Geoffrey Sheehan.

Conversations will be moderated by Saulo Colón (Associate Professor of Sociology at Housatonic Community College), Madeline Pérez De Jesús (Associate Professor of Social Work and Equitable Community Practice at the University of Saint Joseph),

Tiana Victoria Hercules (Criminal Defense Attorney, State of Connecticut), and

Geoffrey Sheehan (Capital Classics Co-Founder, Sweat Director, and Professor of Theater at Housatonic Community College).