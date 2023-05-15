Capital Classics Reveals Cast For MACBETH

Capital Classics Theatre Company announced the company of their summer production of Macbeth, the centerpiece of the 2023 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival. The tragedy, the Bard's classic tale of power and ambition, will be performed on the grounds of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Connecticut, on July 13-30, 2023.

Heading the cast in two of Shakespeare's most coveted roles are Capital Classics veterans Megan Gwyn (Macbeth) and Kiera Sheehan (Lady Macbeth). Playing the Weird Sisters who foretell the Macbeths' ruthless rise (plus other roles) are Laura Sheehan, Sam Lundstrom, and Marie R. Altenor. Playing Macbeth's rivals and victims are Tim Diebold (Duncan), Michael Hinton (Banquo), Joshua Eaddy (Ross), Jack Robert Harding (Macduff), Evan Ayer (Malcolm), Anna Pitblado (Fleance), Dane O'Leary-Clark (Seyton), Emma Joy Hill (Donalbain/Lady MacDuff), and Julia Sheehan (MacDuff's son). Other murderers and warriors include Ell Zirolli and Aleksei Sandals.

Capital Classics Artistic Director Geoffrey Sheehan states, "The play's production will be set when and where Shakespeare set it. As Shakespeare is especially genius at knowing who we are as humans, the thematic focus will be reflective of our current times regarding ambition, ruling power and the actions of those who want it, and the examination of the play's focus on gender expectations."

As Connecticut's oldest continuously running-outdoor Shakespeare festival, Capital Classics has a reputation for making Shakespeare exciting, accessible and affordable. Audience members are encouraged to bring their family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners. Last summer, Capital Classics staged Much Ado About Nothing for its Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival with a record-breaking production that attracted the largest crowds in its 31-year history.

The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival is held outdoors adjacent to the Bruyette Athenaeum (indoors in the case of rain or excessive heat) on the campus of the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. For reservations and information, visit CapitalClassics.org.

Macbeth and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival are produced by the Capital Classics Theatre Company in partnership with the University of Saint Joseph, and supported by passionate Shakespeare fans and local businesses.

Capital Classics, a non-Equity professional theatre company, was founded in 1991 to enrich the cultural environment of Greater Hartford through the theatre arts. We are committed to providing classical entertainment that is affordable, accessible, and engaging; serving the community with cultural and educational programming; and providing job opportunities and training to Connecticut's professional theatre artists. Learn more about Capital Classics Theatre Company and the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival at CapitalClassics.org.