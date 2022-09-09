Candace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In November

Grab your Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte and join the OG Carrie Bradshaw for a Girls' Night Out! After a run Off-Broadway in 2021, New York Times Bestselling Author Candace Bushnell brings her one-woman show Is There Still Sex in the City? on the road! The novelist and creator of Sex and the City will perform her stage show at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8pm.

It is part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series, with support From Nutmeg Livery.

Written by and starring Bushnell, she invites audiences behind the scenes of her life with a wink and a cocktail in this New York Times Critic's Pick. Watch her recount personal stories of love, relationships, and plenty of other aspects of her life, not least of all her New York Observer column that became the smash hit Sex and the City. Contact Nutmeg Livery for transportation to and from this show and receive a 15% discount (subject to Town Car availability). Enjoy the ultimate girls' night out at the Ridgefield Playhouse, and discover why sometimes your most fabulous character Is yourself!

Yes, Candace Bushnell really did live the Sex and the City life! In Is There Still Sex in the City, New York icon Candace Bushnell, the international bestselling novelist and creator of Sex and the City takes audiences on a whirlwind tour of New York City, from Studio 54 to Sex and the City to Lipstick Jungle and beyond, sharing her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature and sex while pouring cosmos in Manolos. The one-woman show, written by and starring Bushnell, was originally developed and produced at Bucks County Playhouse in June 2021 and marked her stage debut. It had a run Off-Broadway at Daryl Roth Theatre in December 2021, which had to close early when Bushnell got COVID. She is now taking the show on the road, inviting audiences behind the scenes of her life with a wink and a cocktail. The show takes its title from Bushnell's 2019 novel of the same name. With her writing, Bushnell has revealed a gift for tapping into the zeitgeist of any New York minute.

Candace Bushnell is the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author of ten books, including Is There Still Sex in the City, Sex and the City, Summer and the City, The Carrie Diaries, One Fifth Avenue, Lipstick Jungle, Trading Up, Killing Monica and Four Blondes. Bushnell is a Connecticut native, having grown up in Glastonbury before moving to New York City at 19. She attended Rice University and New York University, and began her professional career at 19 when she wrote a children's book for Simon & Schuster. Throughout her twenties, Bushnell developed her trademark style as a freelancer, writing darkly humorous pieces about women, relationships and dating for Mademoiselle, Self Magazine, and Esquire. In 1990, she wrote a column that would become a precursor for Sex and the City, called The Human Cartoon, a fictional serial published in Hamptons Magazine.

Sex and the City, published in 1996, was the basis for the HBO hit series which ran for 6 seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as two subsequent blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010. Following the lives and sex lives of four best friends in New York City, they starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, along with Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon. The series was nominated for 54 Emmy Awards (winning seven, including Outstanding Comedy Series), 24 Golden Globe Awards (winning eight, including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy), 11 Screen Actors Guild Awards, 10 Directors Guild of America Awards, and more! The series garnered various other awards and nominations, recognizing aspects such as directing, producing, casting, and costumes. The Carrie Diaries, based on Bushnell's book of the same name, became a hit series on the CW. Taking place in the 80s, it showed a 16-year old Carrie living in suburban Connecticut, before she was a fashion icon, before her column in the New York Star, before Mr. Big. AnnaSophia Robb (Bridge to Terabithia, Soul Surfer) starred as the young Carrie, along with Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) and Ellen Wong (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, GLOW). Lipstick Jungle also became a popular television series on NBC. Is There Still Sex in the City? is currently in development as a TV series with Paramount.