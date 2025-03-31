COMMUNITY OF LIGHT Gallery Exhibition On View At TheaterWorks Hartford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, has announced a gallery exhibition featuring work by Alexandra Wahl titled Community of Light.

This exhibition is in conjunction with the theater's production of PRIMARY TRUST, the 2024 Pultizer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth. This installation is on view from April 14 - May 16, 2025. There will be an opening reception with the artist on Wednesday, April 16 from 6-7:15pm. Admission to the gallery is free.

About the Exhibition:

Some small sliver of light can always be found in the darkness. In PRIMARY TRUST, the kindness of a stranger is clung to as that little light, kept alive in the form of an imaginary friendship. It is only when more substantial relationships are developed with real people that Kenneth's light shines fully.

In this gallery exhibition, the light that shines, dimly but consistently, is an arc of starry sky pieced together out of scraps of old clothing. By entering the gallery, you, as the audience and as representatives of the arts community, trigger the rest of this community of light boxes to come to life.

Alexandra (aka “Sasha”) Wahl has worked in the Production Department of TheaterWorks Hartford for over 18 years. She currently holds the title of House Electrician.

About PRIMARY TRUST:

Meet Kenneth, a 38-year old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth finally begins to face a world he's long avoided - with powerful and even comical results. The 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth is a touching and inventive play about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world again for the first time.

PRIMARY TRUST runs from April 10 - May 11, 2025. Performances are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. Tickets for PRIMARY TRUST are priced at $25 - $70 (fees not included). All tickets can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling the box office at 860.527.7838.

