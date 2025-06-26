CELEBRATE DRAG 2025 Comes to TheaterWorks Hartford Featuring Suzie Toot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford will present the 3rd annual CELEBRATE DRAG, a one night only event featuring music, dance, and storytelling. This year's CELEBRATE DRAG features a headlining performance by SUZIE TOOT (Season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race). This event will be hosted by ROBIN FIERCE (Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race) with opening performances by NATALIA FIERCE and AMETHYST (Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race).

Tickets are now on sale at twhartford.org and range from $40-65. This event is sponsored by the Greater Hartford Arts Council.

SUZIE TOOT is a drag artist best known for a smashing performance on the 17th season of RuPaul's Drag Race. An actress, songstress, and tap dancestress who combines Classic Broadway with a kooky, off-the-wall, and (some could argue) cerebral sensibility. Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Suzie is now based in New York City. @suzie.toot

ROBIN FIERCE: strutting her way from Hartford to Hollywood, Robin is just the right amount of sugar and spice, and everything nice! This petite powerhouse is ready to show you what 7+ years in the drag arena has done for her. Performing all throughout the country, Robin is most notably recognized as one of the cast members of RuPaul's Drag Race. Her style is a mesmerizing combination of slick dance moves, precise lip synching, and even more powerful live vocals. This singer-songwriter is ready to share her light and love with the world! @therobinfierce

NATALIA FIERCE is the daughter of Robin Fierce from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, and is a 27-year-old Drag Queen based in West Hartford, Connecticut. With five years of experience in the drag scene, Natalia has become known for her electrifying performances that breathe life into every show. Her captivating and meticulously crafted looks, all designed by Natalia herself, add a touch of spark and glamour to her performances. Inspired by the legendary Beyoncé and her Puerto Rican heritage, Natalia infuses her drag with dynamic energy and cultural pride. She is renowned for her talent and dedication to all aspects of the art of drag and is constantly pushing herself to exceed expectations with each performance. @nataliathefierce

AMETHYST is best known for competing on Season 15 of the Emmy award winning RuPaul's Drag Race. Her kooky comedy has scored her millions of views on TikTok, and her unapologetically pop music has massed thousands of streams on Spotify & Apple Music. @thatsoamethyst

