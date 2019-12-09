BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards Update: BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Connecticut:

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Liam Vincent Hutt - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 13%

Taven Blanke - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

Ari Frimmer - RAGTIME - Music Theatre of CT 7%

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - GLITZ! - Pantochino Productions 5%

Justin Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Landmark Community Theatre 5%

Mark Bosse - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Hartford Summer Arts Festival 5%

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Frank Mastrone - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 15%

Alex Rafala - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Playhouse on Park 15%

Zach Appelman - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 14%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Francisco Viera - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 10%

Carl Cannella - CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE - Hole in the Wall Theater 8%

Tyler White - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Shepaug Dramatics 7%

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Josie Todd - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Chloe Cheers - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Erica Parks - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Mary Mannix - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 5%

Anna Hicks - LEGALLY BLONDE - White Rabbit Theatre at Connecticut Theatre Company 4%

Lexi White - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - NTT 4%

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Mia Dillon - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 18%

Cynthia Hannah - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 14%

Amelia White - A DOLL'S HOUSE: PART 2 - TheaterWorks 13%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Sybil Haggard - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Landmark Community Theatre 10%

Alicia Dempster - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 5%

Ally Engengro - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 4%

Best Choreography (Equity)

Marc Kimelman - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 20%

Chris Bailey - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 13%

Chip Abbott - WORKING - ACT of CT 10%

Best Choreography (Non-Equity)

Chantel Martin - LEGALLY BLONDE - White Rabbit Theatre at Connecticut Theatre Company 10%

Matthew Guerrera - THE WIZARD OF OZ (SORT OF) - Pantochino Productions 9%

Simone Depaulo - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 7%

Best Connecticut Playwright

Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 23%

Scott Stephen Kegler - CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE - Hole in the Wall Theater 17%

Charlie Fusari - THE AMERICAN DREAM - Sacred Heart University 14%

Best Costume Design (Equity)

Jen Caprio - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 21%

Emily Rebholz - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 16%

Brenda Phelps - WORKING - ACT of CT 12%

Best Costume Design (Non-Equity)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions 13%

Rose Masselli Morse - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 10%

Lesley Neilson-Bowman - MAMMA MIA! - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 7%

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Gabriel Barre - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 17%

John Rando - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 15%

Daniel C. Levine - WORKING - ACT of CT 9%

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 10%

Ben Silberman and David Nunner - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 6%

Rhiannon Carta - AMERICAN IDIOT - Landmark Community Theatre 5%

Best Direction of a Play (Equity)

Kevin Connors - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 30%

Darko Tresjnak - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 19%

KJ Sanchez - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Hartford Stage 14%

Best Direction of a Play (Non-Equity)

Ed Bassett - SHERWOOD; THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Phoenix Stage Company 11%

Jerry Goehring - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 7%

Kevin Sosbe - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 6%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Equity)

BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 21%

BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 18%

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 10%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Non-Equity)

THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 6%

HAIR - Sacred Heart University 6%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Equity)

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 51%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Playhouse on Park 23%

MILLER MISSISSIPPI - Long Wharf Theater 19%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Non-Equity)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 12%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 9%

TWELFTH NIGHT - The Hartt School 9%

Best Lighting Design (Equity)

Jason Kantrowitz - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 21%

Jeff Croiter - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 19%

Jack Mehler - WORKING - ACT of CT 9%

Best Lighting Design (Non-Equity)

Ian Diedrich - MATILDA - Landmark Community Theatre 20%

Jeff Carr - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions 16%

Rob McPherson - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - East Lyme Regional Theater 8%

Best Musical (Equity)

BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 20%

BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 17%

WORKING - ACT of CT 8%

Best Musical (Non-Equity)

THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 7%

HAIR - Sacred Heart University 5%

Best Musical Direction (Equity)

Adam Souza - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 22%

Michael O'Flaherty - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 13%

Katya Stanislavskaya - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 13%

Best Musical Direction (Non-Equity)

Kerri Morris - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 9%

Ken Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Windham Theatre Guild 5%

Meric Martin - AMERICAN IDIOT - Landmark Community Theatre 5%

Best Original/New Work/New Adaptation

BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 24%

THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 16%

PASSING THROUGH - Goodspeed Musicals 10%

Best Play (Equity)

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 18%

TREASURE ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 14%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Playhouse on Park 9%

Best Play (Non-Equity)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 11%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 10%

TWELFTH NIGHT - The Hartt School 9%

Best Scenic Design (Equity)

Walt Spangler - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 21%

Donyale Werle - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 18%

Jack Mehler - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 10%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Equity)

Von Del Mar - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 17%

Michael Bane & Ben Silberman - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 14%

Tricia Hul/ Jack Nardi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Windham Theatre Guild 10%

Best Sound Design (Equity)

Jay Hilton - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 22%

Jay Hilton - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 20%

John Salutz - WORKING - ACT of CT 12%

Best Sound Design (Non-Equity)

Sara Brown - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 17%

Lou Okell - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 15%

Brendan Borbone - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 8%

Best Special Theatrical Event

WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT - New Paradigm Theatre & Norwalk Symphony Orchestra 15%

DECADES IN CONCERT: SEVENTIES - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 13%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 8%

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - Bushnell 32%

COME FROM AWAY - Bushnell 18%

WAITRESS - Bushnell 13%

Theatre of the Year (Equity)

Goodspeed Musicals 35%

Seven Angels Theatre 11%

ACT of CT 10%

Theatre of the Year (Non-Equity)

Connecticut Theatre Company 8%

Sacred Heart University 8%

Landmark Community Theatre 8%

