BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend

BroadwayKids&Company School of Performing Arts, the only pre-professional performing arts training academy in Southeastern CT, will perform Mean Girls: High School Version at the Garde Arts Center May 5th and 6th. A Shoreline staple for over 20 years, BroadwayKids&Company has students from Westerly, RI all the way down Canterbury, CT and has alumni and current students who have gone on to work in New York, Boston, and locally at regional theaters such as the Goodspeed Opera House and the Ivoryton Playhouse.

Their production of Mean Girls: High School Version marks the inaugural performance of Tina Fey's classic tale in this area of Southeastern CT. It is masterfully directed by Kristin Burrows, and choreographed by both Kristin Burrows and Hannah Burrows. The show stars Ava Burrows as Cady Heron, Lily Curtiss as Regina George, Sebastian Martelle as Damian Hubbard, Lexie Hullivan as Janis Sarkisian, and Lea Polcaro and Alyssa Green as Gretchen Weiners and Karen Smith. The cast also features students from BroadwayKids&Company's multi-award-winning competitive team.

Show dates are Friday May 5 at 7pm and Saturday May 6 at 1pm and 6pm. Tickets are available at www.gardearts.org A portion of all proceeds from the show will be donated to Dancers Against Cancer