BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend

BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend

The production will perform May 5 and 6 at Garde Arts Center.

May. 02, 2023  

BroadwayKids&Company School of Performing Arts, the only pre-professional performing arts training academy in Southeastern CT, will perform Mean Girls: High School Version at the Garde Arts Center May 5th and 6th. A Shoreline staple for over 20 years, BroadwayKids&Company has students from Westerly, RI all the way down Canterbury, CT and has alumni and current students who have gone on to work in New York, Boston, and locally at regional theaters such as the Goodspeed Opera House and the Ivoryton Playhouse.

Their production of Mean Girls: High School Version marks the inaugural performance of Tina Fey's classic tale in this area of Southeastern CT. It is masterfully directed by Kristin Burrows, and choreographed by both Kristin Burrows and Hannah Burrows. The show stars Ava Burrows as Cady Heron, Lily Curtiss as Regina George, Sebastian Martelle as Damian Hubbard, Lexie Hullivan as Janis Sarkisian, and Lea Polcaro and Alyssa Green as Gretchen Weiners and Karen Smith. The cast also features students from BroadwayKids&Company's multi-award-winning competitive team.

Show dates are Friday May 5 at 7pm and Saturday May 6 at 1pm and 6pm. Tickets are available at www.gardearts.org A portion of all proceeds from the show will be donated to Dancers Against Cancer




Westport Country Playhouse to Present Ari Axelrod in A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWI Photo
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Ari Axelrod in A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY
Westport Country Playhouse will present a musical concert, “Ari Axelrod - A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway,” on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. The internationally acclaimed, award-winning show honors the songs, stories, and contributions to American musical theater by Jewish composers, such as Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Carole King. Tickets are $25.
Herbie Hancock Comes To The Palace Theater In June Photo
Herbie Hancock Comes To The Palace Theater In June
The Palace Theater will bring music icon Herbie Hancock to Waterbury on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM.  Hancock, a legendary pianist and composer, is a Kennedy Center honoree, Academy Award winner, and winner of 14 Grammy awards. This concert is part of the ION Bank Concert series.
The Ballard Institute Presents PLEASE SHIP THIS WET GIFT Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents PLEASE SHIP THIS WET GIFT
As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present New York City puppeteer Marta Mozelle performing Please Ship This Wet Gift by Brave Bucket Co., on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi DAlessio In Concert, October 13 Photo
The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi D'Alessio In Concert, October 13
The Warner Theatre will welcome popular Italian singer and songwriter, Gigi D'Alessio, to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Friday, October 13 at 8 pm! The Naples-born artist has sold over 26 million records throughout his career.

Fairfield's Broadway Method Academy Is Now Black Rock Theater
May 2, 2023

Connor Deane, Executive Director of Broadway Method Academy, announced that the non-profit is officially changing its name to BLACK ROCK THEATER. This change marks an exciting new era for the educational theater program as it expands to add professional performance opportunities to its season.
