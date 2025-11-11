Ballet Hispánico Brings Performance by BH2 (BHdos) to Ridgefield Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Hispánico will offer an upcoming performance by BH2 (BHdos) at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield, CT 0687 on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at 4pm. The program will feature an afternoon of gems from the Company’s repertory: Ritmo y Ruido, Sombrerísimo, and The Journey (Una-Keyae).

Ballet Hispánico brings communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through innovative dance productions, transformative dance training, and community engagement. Ballet Hispánico is the nation’s leading Hispanic/Latine dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world’s most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement.

At the helm is Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, a former Ballet Hispánico dancer and acclaimed choreographer who assumed leadership in 2009. Under his dynamic guidance, the Company has entered a new era—broadening its artistic scope, deepening its repertory, and elevating its distinctive movement language. Vilaro carries forward the founding vision of Tina Ramirez, who launched Ballet Hispánico in 1970 to celebrate the beauty of Latino cultures through dance. Today, Ballet Hispánico stands not only as a cultural institution, but as a movement—pushing the boundaries of performance while honoring the traditions that shaped its legacy.

BH2 is Ballet Hispánico’s Second Company, comprised of select pre-professional dancers from the organization’s renowned Pa’lante Program. These emerging artists represent the next generation of Ballet Hispánico—bringing technical mastery, versatility, and passion to the stage as they step into the vital transition from training to

professional careers. Guided by acclaimed faculty, guest choreographers, and Ballet Hispánico’s celebrated repertory, BH2 dancers gain the performance experience and mentorship that prepares them to lead with artistry, voice, and vision. Performing across the tri-state area, BH2 expands Ballet Hispánico’s reach while offering audiences a glimpse of the future of dance.

Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit 503(c)(3) performing arts center. The Playhouse mission is to entertain, enrich, and educate our community and surrounding areas and to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds. Ridgefield Playhouse presents more than 200 live shows annually, hosting more than 100,000 patrons each year. Additionally, the venue hosts one of the largest Arts in Education Programs in the Northeast, introducing students, no matter their economic background, to the arts – for FREE – through a full roster of one hour curriculum-related shows.

Ridgefield Playhouse is proud to be fostering accessibility and affordability of arts education throughout Connecticut and New York. They believe that advancing the arts is an essential element of schooling and lifelong learning, as students are encouraged to explore diverse perspectives and expand their imaginations.

The Playhouse also launched their Community Engagement Program, which celebrate the grand diversity of their programming through affordable, diverse, inclusive programming that includes community partnerships, ticket donations and educational experiences for all audiences.