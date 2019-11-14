BWW TV Exclusive: Konversations with Keeme: Chatting with Ms. Clauz...with a Z

Fifteen year old Ajibola Tajudeen, better known as Keeme, is the host of New Paradigm Theatre's web series here on BroadwayWorld. "Konversations with Keeme" is show where Keeme interviews seasoned television and film professionals like Tamara Tunie of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Renee Lawless of Tyler Perry's The Have and the Have Nots, as well as Broadway veterans such as Emmy and Grammy winner, Paul Bogaev, and Broadway pros Christine Dwyer, Kelly Grant, Juwan Crawley and more.

The series follows Keeme's interviews as he receives advice on "the business", performing, and leadership from the pros in the performing arts industry. These interviews are directed and edited by Jeremy Appel and are released weekly on BroadwayWorld.

New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors (all the production and on-camera work is facilitated by our Youth with some guidance from our Pros). Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership.

This seasons leads right up to NPT's annual Holiday show at Fairfield Theatre Company December 14th and 15th. For more info and tickets please visit: http://www.nptheatre.org/nptevents/holidayshow2019/

This week Keeme interviews Ms. Clauz...with a z (Kristin Huffman) as she finds her "inner jazzer" just in time for the New Paradigm Theatre Holiday show "Have yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas" December 14/15 at Fairfield Theatre company.





Related Articles