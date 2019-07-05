BWW TV Exclusive: Konversations with Keeme: A Chat with Jamibeth Margolis

Fourteen year old Ajibola Tajudeen, better known as Keeme, is the host of New Paradigm Theatre's web series now in it's third season here on BroadwayWorld. "Konversations with Keeme" is show where Keeme interviews seasoned television and film professionals like Tamara Tunie of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Renee Lawless of Tyler Perry's The Have and the Have Nots, as well as Broadway veterans such as Emmy and Grammy winner, Paul Bogaev, and Broadway pros Christine Dwyer, Kelly Grant, Juwan Crawley and more.

The series follows Keeme's interviews as he receives advice on "the business", performing, and leadership from the pros in the performing arts industry. These interviews are directed and edited by Tiara Starks, a sophomore at the University of New Haven, and are released weekly on BroadwayWorld.

New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors (all the production and on-camera work is facilitated by our Youth with some guidance from our Pros). Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership.

The fourth seasons leads right up to NPT's summer production of Bye Bye Birdie with performances on August 16th and 17th in Fairfield CT. For tickets please visit: http://www.nptheatre.org/nptevents/bbbtickets/

Jamibeth Margolis has been a professional casting director in New York for 20 years. She was with Johnson-Liff Casting, Cameron Mackintosh, and Margolis-Seay Casting and is now out on her own as a freelance casting director. Previous credits include the Broadway and National Touring Companies of such hits as Les Miserables, The Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon, Cats, and Jane Eyre as well as two dozen other shows on Broadway. She also currently casts for Off Broadway, National Touring Companies and shows for prominent regional theaters and all of the major theater festivals in NYC. Her casting office is dedicated to the development of new plays and musicals. Current Casting Projects: Rebel Rebel: The Many Lives Of David Bowie (Tour), Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish (Stage 42), Sistas: The Musical (Off Broadway), The National Yiddish Theatre, Cleveland Musical Theatre and many more. CSA Member.





