BWW Blog: A Few Dorm Room Must-Haves for This Upcoming Semester

Especially because of the times were in, cleaning products for your bathroom and room are a must!

A few dorm room must-haves for this coming semester!

Cleaning Products

Especially because of the times were in, cleaning products for your bathroom and room are a must! Make sure to keep your space as germ free as possible along with any shared spaces. It is important to have a nice clean space for a nice clean semester.

Mini Hand Sanitizer

If you are on the go it is especially important to have some hand sanitizer. Hopefully, your college has sanitizing stations set up. But if you are not comfortable using those make sure you have one handy.

A Fan

If you are like me, a cold sleeping environment is necessary. Grab a mini fan to keep near your window. If your university allows this, it does not hurt to have a bigger fan that can help move the air around during the day too.

Foam Mattress Pad

Again, sleeping during your time at college is necessary. Of course, you want to be comfortable (which most college campus beds are not), so grab a mattress pad and you will have a wonderful night's sleep.

Air Purifier

This semester is all about keeping ourselves healthy. An air purifier is a great way to do that. Pick one up at your local bookstore and breathe in all that clean air.

Mini Vacuum

Nobody likes dust or dirt. A mini vacuum is a great way to keep your living space clean. Shoes track in a lot of unnecessary things from the outside so a vacuum is a must have.

Related Articles