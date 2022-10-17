Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BREAKING GLASS, a One-Woman Show Inspired by Margaret Cameron, to be Presented by Be Well Productions

The reading will be followed by a panel discussion: "Breaking Glass Ceilings: Women in the Arts over 40" at 3:00 pm.

Oct. 17, 2022  

"Breaking Glass," a work-in-progress reading of a new one-woman play, will be presented at Lyman Allyn Art Museum's First Free Saturday on November 5, 2022. Produced by Be Well Productions, this is a 3-part event that will launch at 2:00 pm with a work-in-progress reading of the play, written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae. The reading will be followed by a panel discussion: "Breaking Glass Ceilings: Women in the Arts over 40" at 3:00 pm. A reception at 4:00 pm closes the event's activities. All events are free. Registration is encouraged to guarantee seating; walk-ins welcome. For more information and to register, visit www.bit.ly/BreakingGlass110522.

"Breaking Glass" is a one-woman play in development that is inspired by the life of Julia Margaret Cameron, an early Victorian photographer. Set in 1874, prior to Cameron's return to India, the audience is invited into Julia's Glass House to sit for one of her photographs.

Julia Margaret Cameron took up photography at the relatively late age of 48. She produced 900 photographs in a 12-year period, capturing 'famous men and fair women' in portraits and tableaus. By experimenting with the art form, she was among the first art photographers and credited with creating the first 'close-ups.' Yet, as a woman, she faced fierce criticism.

The play reading will be followed at 3:00 pm by a panel discussion entitled "Breaking Glass Ceilings: Women in the Arts over 40." The panel, moderated by Emma Palzere-Rae, will feature Catherine Christiano, visual artist, currently on exhibit at the Lyman Allyn with her show Album of Flowers | Interesting Times; Cynthia Cooper, NYC playwright and founding member of Honor Roll!, an advocacy organization for women+ playwrights over the age of 40; and Wendy Wilkins, local filmmaker. At 4:00 pm, there will be a complimentary reception with the artists. Admission to the museum is free all day.

"Breaking Glass" is directed by Kato McNickle, with Production Stage Management by Carin Jennie Estey. Cultural Consultant is Sarbani Hazri. The event is hosted by Lyman Allyn Art Museum, and made possible with support from a New London ARPA Grant for Arts & Culture administered by the City of New London and the Cultural Coalition.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO: Be Well Productions presents

WHAT:

2:00 pm Breaking Glass

A work-in-progress reading of a one-woman play inspired by

Victorian photographer Julia Margaret Cameron

written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae

3:00 pm Breaking Glass Ceilings: Women in the Arts over 40

panel discussion

with Catherine Christiano, Cynthia Cooper and Wendy Wilkins

moderated by Emma Palzere-Rae

4:00 pm Reception with the artists

light refreshments and soft beverages

WHEN: Saturday, November 5, 2022

WHERE: Lyman Allyn Art Museum

Lehman Auditorium

625 Williams Street

New London, CT 06320

HOW: www.bit.ly/BreakingGlass110522

Registration strongly encouraged to guarantee seating.


