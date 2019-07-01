Art Garfunkel Comes to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome Art Garfunkel to the Main Stage on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 8 pm.

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a "beautiful countertenor," singer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. He has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums. In late 2017 he released an autobiography, What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man (Alfred A. Knopf).

GARFUNKEL was originally revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums with partner and fellow NYC native Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes "Mrs. Robinson," "Scarborough Fair," "The Sound Of Silence," "The Boxer" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," among others, is one of the biggest selling album ever. After Simon & Garfunkel parted ways in 1970, GARFUNKEL landed several major film roles. The late '80s brought two new challenges for GARFUNKEL: he published Still Water, a collection of poetry in '89, and began an amazing trek across America--on foot. But the '80s and '90s found GARFUNKEL doing what he does best: singing for an audience. "Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital," says GARFUNKEL, who relishes the opportunity to perform new and classic material for fans around the world. "I'm a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift...That's my life."

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You