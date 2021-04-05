A.R.T. Spring Celebration To Be Held Online June 5

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University will throw a party to mark "the end of the winter of our discontent" and look onwards towards the upcoming season of shows with its first ever virtual Spring Celebration to be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, 7:30 - 8:30PM ET.

Guests will revisit some of the A.R.T.'s hit shows from the past, explore digital material A.R.T. has created over the past year, and hear from Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger about the exciting new work on the horizon for when in-person programming can safely resume later this year.

The evening will feature special appearances and performances by Gavin Creel (ExtraOrdinary, Waitress, Prometheus Bound), Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal), Jack Noseworthy (Arrabal), and more to be announced.

The Spring Celebration will raise critical funds to support the theater's mission and work, including the free virtual programs offered since March 2020, collaborations with local students and community members, and planning and implementation for safely reopening and welcoming audiences back.

Free and open access to the Spring Celebration and other virtual events is provided by the generous support of our event sponsors.

Learn more at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/SpringCelebration.