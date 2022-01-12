AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Comes To Waterbury

Filled with the music of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, the Tony Award-winning masterpiece, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, is dancing its way to the Palace Theater in Waterbury January 28 and 29.

Tickets for AN AMERICAN IN PARIS are on sale now and prices start as low as $23. Tickets can be purchased online at palacetheaterct.org by phone at 203-346-2000 or by visiting the Palace Theater Box Office at 100 E.Main St. in Waterbury.

In the weeks leading up to the performance dates, the show is "teching" at the Palace Theater, so Waterbury subscribers and patrons are about to witness the first performances of this tour, before anyone else. Short for "technical rehearsal", when a show "techs" it means that it is literally being built from the ground up, with all the elements coming together on the main stage.