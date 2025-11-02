ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 to Run at Playhouse on Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, by Peter Rothstein, Erik Lichte, and Timothy Takach, will run throughout the holiday season at Playhouse on Park. It will run in rep with their Theatre For Young Audiences production of Elephant & Piggie’s “We are in a Play!”. This production runs December 5 through 21 and is directed by Sasha Brätt with Music Direction by Benjamin Rauch.

"The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. Amid the combat, a German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it."

Sasha Brätt (Director) is returning to Playhouse on Park after having last directed Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley back in 2021. Sasha Brätt is an award-winning stage director based in Hartford, CT. For almost two decades, he has staged works from New York to DC, Connecticut to Cape Cod, the Berkshires to Boston. Sasha deftly unites talented artists and inspiring texts to create affecting, contemporary theater pieces. With each production, he seeks to bring artists and audiences together to explore the unfolding of the present moment and reflect, together, on the human experience.

Tickets are now on sale for All Is Calm. Regular Performances December 5th- 21st.: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays 8:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm; prices for regular performances range from $45.00-$55.00. All tickets are subject to a $3.50 service charge. Group rates available for regular performances. There is a Talk Back with the cast following each Sunday matinee performances.