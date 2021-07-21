AIR BUD and LOVE & BASKETBALL to be Shown as Part of Torrington PAL's Summer Fest

Torrington PAL is hosting two days of summer fun this year in Downtown Torrington and the Warner Theatre is excited to announce we will show two free movies, AIR BUD and LOVE & BASKETBALL on Saturday, July 31, all part of Torrington PAL's Summer Fest!

AIR BUD will be shown on the big screen at 2:00 pm! Doors will open to the lobby at 1:00 pm. The 1997 Walt Disney tale is about an uncanny canine whose ability to shoot hoops astonishes a lonely boy, who rescues the dog from an abusive owner. Rated PG.

Come back in the evening for LOVE & BASKETBALL at 7:00 pm! Doors will open to the lobby at 6:00 pm. The 2000 film starring Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan tells the story of childhood adversaries and talented athletes who have a love for the game of basketball and each other. Each pursues their dream of basketball success through high school, college, and the pros, but along the way, they must face their own personal hurdles. Rated PG-13.

Torrington PAL's Summer Fest includes PAL Cruise Night on July 30 sponsored by Royals Garage, a full carnival, a 3v3 Basketball Tournament, food trucks, Touch a Truck, games, arts & crafts at Five Points Gallery, activities at KidsPlay Children's Museum and so much more!

Tickets for AIR BUD and LOVE & BASKETBALL are not required. For more information on Summer Fest, visit torringtonpal.org.