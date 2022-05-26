ACT of CT Presents RENT Beginning Tomorrow

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut will open their fourth and final production of the 2021-2022 season - Jonathan Larson's RENT, on May 28, 2022 at 8pm.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop-cultural phenomenon. The story follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side. RENT is a show about falling in love, following your dreams, and finding your voice. In this groundbreaking musical, these young Bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts and learn that there is "no day but today!"

"RENT explores subject matter specific to the 1990's, but it is hard not to see the similarities in today's world. While in rehearsals, I was reminded that the show's message remains incredibly relevant today. RENT is a timeless musical whose themes of love, loss, and the value of community bridge generational gaps, and the show emphasizes the importance of individuality, inclusion, and acceptance." says ACT of CT's Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine.

ACT of CT's production of RENT will star Ben Bogen as Mark, Paloma D'Auria as Maureen, Gordia Hayes as Collins, Paola V. HernÃ¡ndez as Mimi, Luis Herrera as Benny, Amber Hurst Martin as Joanne, Devin Price as Angel, Austin Turner as Roger, and will feature Joshua Bess, India Boone, Dalon Bradley, Nicolas Garza, Natalie Lilavois Yusty, Jade Litaker, Justin Phillips.

The ACT of CT production of RENT is co-directed by Michelle Tattenbaum and Daniel C. Levine, with choreography by Ray Mercer, music direction by P. Jason Yarcho, music supervision by Bryan Perri, costume design by Claudia Stefany, lighting design by Daniel C. Levine and sound design by Arielle Edwards.

RENT will run from Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, June 19, 2022. Performances are Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm; with additional performances on Sunday, June 5 at 7pm, Sunday, June 12 at 7pm and Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2pm. ACT of CT's special opening night performance and pre-show reception (catered by Bernard's/Sarah's Wine Bar, Vine & Co and Nod Hill Brewery) will be on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8pm.

To purchase tickets for all remaining performances please visit actofct.org or call the box office at (475) 215-5497. Senior, Student and Group prices are available. For more information about ACT of CT, the education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, ACT of CT's Audience Access program, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org

ACT of CT's 2021-2022 Season also included SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE, the professional premiere of the new musical NICKEL MINES, and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. ACT of CT's 2022-2023 season will feature GUYS & DOLLS, ROCK OF AGES and THE SECRET GARDEN. Season Subscriptions are now on sale. Visit actofct.org for more information and to purchase.