ABBA MANIA Comes to the Palace Theater Next Month

Dancing Queens and Super Troupers, break out your hairbands and platform shoes and get ready for ABBA MANIA coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury for one night only on Saturday, February 5 at 8 PM. Part of the ION Bank Concert Series, tickets can be purchased at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office at 100 E. Main St.

ABBA MANIA takes you back in time by recreating one of the world's most iconic pop groups in a live stage performance. Created in 1999, this highly polished tribute is the world's number one touring ABBA production, reviving special memories of when ABBA ruled the air waves.

The February 5th performance at the Palace Theater comes amid the excitement of ABBA's new studio album, Voyage, the band's first album released in forty years.

Join in two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting, and effects. Dig out those platforms and enjoy all your favorite hits including 'Dancing Queen', 'Waterloo', 'Mamma Mia', 'The Winner Takes it All', 'Super Trouper', 'Fernando', 'Take A Chance On Me'.