A GOODNIGHT KISS To Be Performed At Connecticut State Capitol

A Goodnight Kiss will be performed by invitation at the Connecticut State Capitol on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 2:00 p.m., marking what organizers describe as the first theatrical presentation at the State Capitol.

Produced and directed by Kathy Kelly, the historical drama tells the story of a Civil War-era romance based on a collection of love letters discovered in the attic of a Connecticut home. The script was adapted by playwright Cinzi Lavin, who condensed more than 90 letters into a stage work.

The play premiered in June 2025 in Goshen, Connecticut, where the principal historical figures once lived. David Macharelli and Olivia Wadsworth portray Fred and Jennie, whose relationship unfolds against the backdrop of the Civil War after Fred enlists in the army and Jennie travels to New Britain to study to become a schoolteacher. The cast also includes Robert Kwalick, John Fabiani, Joel Osborne, Harmony Tanguay, and Roni Gelormino.

The April 1 performance will take place in Room 310 of the Connecticut State Capitol at 210 Capitol Avenue in Hartford. The audience is expected to include legislators, invited guests, and members of the public. The event is free and open to the public, though advance reservations are required due to limited seating.