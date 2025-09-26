A COMEDY OF TENORS Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century – as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight. This show is directed by Diana Canova and produced by Keli Solomon.

Diana Canova is an actress, director, writer, singer and voice teacher. She has starred in numerous television shows including the controversial series SOAP playing Corrine Tate. On Broadway she starred in THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG, and the first revival of COMPANY. Diana has also performed in regional productions of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Northshore Music Theater, COMPANY, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Harrigan and Hart, The York Theater, as well as many others. Diana performed her Two Woman show, BREAKS, on both coasts. Diana has narrated many videos and books for Scholastic Books. She recently directed Ken Ludwig's MOON OVER BUFFALO at the Ridgefield Theater Barn.

Opening night is on Friday September 26th and continues for four weekends until October 18. Show times are 8:00 pm with a matinee on Sunday Oct. 12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.