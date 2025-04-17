360 ALLSTARS - URBAN CIRCUS Comes to the Warner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Warner Theatre will welcome 360 ALLSTARS, an electrifying urban circus showcasing the world’s best athletes and artists across BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming, and more. Check out this phenomenon live on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the Oneglia Auditorium.

360 ALLSTARS is a mind-blowing physical performance celebrating BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming, and more. This revolutionary production connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged, high-energy showcase like no other.

Featuring a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record-holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of extraordinary skill and artistry that emerges from street culture. Adding to the excitement is a stunning live soundtrack delivered by award-winning musicians, complemented by spectacular video projections that enhance the immersive experience.

