Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts 'The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Puppet Building and Video Production'

The event is on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Apr. 20, 2023  
As part of the 2023 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Puppet Building and Video Production on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs. This forum will also be broadcast via Ballard Institute Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute).

In this forum, Ballard Institute graduate assistant and Feel Your Best Self Puppeteer Stoph Scheer leads a discussion with Director and Producer Sarah Nolen, Puppet Builder John Cody, and Supervising Producer Heather Asch about building the puppet characters and producing the videos that are a part of the award-winning Feel Your Best Self project, an interdisciplinary collaboration between UConn's Collaboratory on School and Child Health and the Ballard Institute to promote emotional well-being in elementary-aged children. Hear the ins-and-outs of puppet filmmaking, from the puppet-build process through pre-production to production, and learn how the cast and crew came together to get the whole series shot in two weeks.

Feel Your Best Self is designed for elementary-aged kids as an educational toolkit for learning emotion-focused coping strategies to calm yourself, catch your feelings, and connect with others. The FYBS strategies offer fun and easy ways to help kids (and grown-ups) experience lifts in emotions, feeling, or mood. The toolkit, which features short videos, facilitator steps, reflection journals, strategy cards, and tip sheets, is free and accessible on the website. To learn more about this forum and the speakers, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2023/03/21/fybs-forum-production.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.



Armenian culture and history come to life in There Was and There Was Not: Telling Armenian Stories, a new one-woman show playing at The Contemporary Theater Company from April 28 to May 13.
The Bushnell announced that tickets for the Hartford premiere of Jagged Little Pill, running May 9-14, are on sale now.
The Warner Theatre will welcome comedian TOM PAPA to the Oneglia Auditorium, Friday, October 20 at 8 pm! Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Thursday, April 20 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, April 21 at 10 am.  
The Palace Theater has announced the line-up for the 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

