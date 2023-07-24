WHAT I DIDN'T SAY: A JOURNEY THROUGH PARKINSON'S Comes to Columbus in August

The cast features Krista Stauffer as Marty and Matthew Moore as Paul.
What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's by Matthew Moore and directed by Matt Hermiz, will play Boxland Media in the Worthington Commerce Center located at 6155 Huntley Road, Suite J, Columbus. The cast features Krista Stauffer as Marty and Matthew Moore as Paul.
Based on interviews, this compelling two-person performance gives you a front-row seat to the highs and lows of Paul and Marty's journey through Parkinson's Disease.
Patients, care partners, medical professionals, and everyone in between will relate to this profoundly honest story about the staying power of true love. After the 45-minute performance, you are invited to join in a discussion about ways to strengthen all the relationships involved in a PD journey.
7:00-8:15, Saturday night, August 12
2:00-3:15, Sunday afternoon, August 13
Free to PD patients and care partners, $15 at the door, or at the link below.
