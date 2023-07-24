WHAT I DIDN'T SAY: A JOURNEY THROUGH PARKINSON'S Comes to Columbus in August

The cast features Krista Stauffer as Marty and Matthew Moore as Paul.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Photos: First Look at Hilliard Arts Council's MARY POPPINS Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Hilliard Arts Council's MARY POPPINS
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING Photo 4 Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING

WHAT I DIDN'T SAY: A JOURNEY THROUGH PARKINSON'S Comes to Columbus in August

What I Didn't Say: A Journey Through Parkinson's by Matthew Moore and directed by Matt Hermiz, will play Boxland Media in the Worthington Commerce Center located at 6155 Huntley Road, Suite J, Columbus. The cast features Krista Stauffer as Marty and Matthew Moore as Paul.

Based on interviews, this compelling two-person performance gives you a front-row seat to the highs and lows of Paul and Marty's journey through Parkinson's Disease.

Patients, care partners, medical professionals, and everyone in between will relate to this profoundly honest story about the staying power of true love. After the 45-minute performance, you are invited to join in a discussion about ways to strengthen all the relationships involved in a PD journey.

Dates:

7:00-8:15, Saturday night, August 12

2:00-3:15, Sunday afternoon, August 13

Tickets:

Free to PD patients and care partners, $15 at the door, or at the link below.





RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Interview: FROZEN at Ohio Theatre Photo
Interview: FROZEN at Ohio Theatre

FROZEN arrives in Columbus for a run of shows from July 26 to Aug. 6 at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street in downtown Columbus).

2
Opera Columbus Highlights Administrative Talent With New Staff Roles Photo
Opera Columbus Highlights Administrative Talent With New Staff Roles

Opera Columbus announced the promotion of two staff members into new roles and welcomed a new member to the team this month. A resident company of the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), the creation of two new positions within the organization signifies tremendous growth for the opera company. 

3
Photos: Actors Theatre Presents LOVES LABOURS LOST, July 20 - August 13 Photo
Photos: Actors' Theatre Presents LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, July 20 - August 13

Actors' Theatre presents Love's Labour's Lost by William Shakespeare, directed by Rowan Winterwood, running July 20 - August 13, 2023 at Schiller Park Amphitheatre. See phtoos of the cast.

4
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Garden Theatre Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Garden Theatre

What did our critic think of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Garden Theatre? Thanks to an amazing catalog of songs, a powerhouse cast and the tight orchestration, the musical, which closes July 30 , is one of the “can’t be missed” shows this summer.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lionel Bart's Oliver!
Westerville Parks and Recreation Civic Theatre (7/27-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Weathervane Playhouse (7/27-8/05)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: Th Musical
Roundtown Players Theatre (7/21-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Victoria Players Children's Theater (7/27-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You