VIDEO: The Columbus Rotary Gives a Talk on the Future of Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The talk took place on September 28th, 2020.

The Columbus Rotary presented a talk on the Future of Theatre, taking place on September 28th, 2020.

Check out the full talk below!

From supporting Columbus City School children with programs to build self-esteem to building an orphanage in Africa for children of parents who died of AIDS, the Columbus Rotary is always in motion looking for ways we can make a difference in the lives of others.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You