Three Plays, A Musical, And A New Works Festival To Be Presented In The CATCO 2022-2023 Season

Three plays, a musical and new works festival celebrate joy, friendship, persistence and our times CATCO announced today its 2022-23 season, featuring three plays, musical and a new works festival that celebrate, joy, friendship, the collective power humans share to persist and the opportunity to engage meaningfully with our times.

"Starting with an inspiring play about perseverance and ending with a coming-of-age drama about what it means to be part of a team, the shows in our season will leave you hopeful, uplifted, and energized," said CATCO Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann. "We purposefully selected them for Columbus audiences right now, choosing plays that give us a chance to come together, celebrate where we are, and charge forward into the future."

The season begins Nov. 3, 2022 with INDECENT, Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Paula Vogel's spirited and revolutionary love story that celebrates Yiddish language and literature. The play, inspired by events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance, charts the history and path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. INDECENT runs through Nov. 20

In December (2-11, 2022), CATCO will present a New Works Festival for Young Audiences. The Festival will feature three yet-to-be-announced new works and provide audience members and artists the opportunity to experience plays at different stages of development.

CATCO will open the new year with 9 To 5, The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, Feb. 2-19, 2023. Based upon the hilarious 1980 hit film featuring three unlikely friends who take control of their workplace by concocting a plan to get even with their egotistical boss, the women learn there is nothing they can't do, even in a man's world. This uproarious story of friendship and revenge is outrageous, thought-provoking, and loads of fun.

That production will be followed by a new work by JuCoby Johnson, ...but you could've held my hand, which will be presented March 23-April 8, 2023. The play begins with an unplanned meeting at a wedding between four 10-year-olds. Little do they know this chance encounter will change their lives for decades to come. Jumping through time, the play uses dance, music, and poetry to explore sexuality, gender, race and love. The play was originally developed at the 2020 O'Neill National Playwright Conference by Tony-Nominated Director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

CATCO will close the season with The Wolves, May 4-21, 2023. A portrait of teenage girlhood, the play follows nine members of an indoor soccer team as they warm up, engage in banter and one-upmanship, and fight battles big and small with each other and themselves. By season's and play's end, amidst the wins and losses, rivalries and tragedies, they are warriors, tested and ready.

Early-bird subscriptions for the 2022-23 season are currently on sale July 28-Aug. 19, 2022, for $152 (four shows; the New Works Festival is an add-on of $25 per subscription). After that date, the cost is $171 (four shows; the New Works Festival is an add-on of $25 per subscription). Flex tickets are available for $179 for a pack of four tickets. Visit cbusarts.com for details.

New this upcoming season is a COVID-19 policy occurring the first Sunday of each production, which will require patrons 12 years of age or older to wear masks and show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of attending a production.

The theatre will once again offer a Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) ticket option for every preview this season. PWYW tickets may be purchased in advance by telephone (614.469.0939), in-person at the CBUSArts ticket office, 55 E. State St., or at the venue starting two hours before showtime.

CATCO's 38th season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC), a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The theatre also is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

CATCO also appreciates the support of the Ella Richey Wells and Theodore R. Magnuson Fund of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all of its citizens, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city's artists and arts organizations since 1973. Other supporters include The Shubert Foundation Inc. and Nationwide Insurance Foundation.

About CATCO

CATCO is central Ohio's leading professional Equity theatre company, providing exceptional productions and educational programs for adults and young people, in response to our community's needs. We believe theatrical storytelling transforms people of all ages by immersing them into immediate, communal experiences. CATCO exists to harness the transformational power of theatre that engages with our current moment to inspire a community of empathy. For more information, visit catco.org.

CATCO's Vision

CATCO strives to become an anti-racist, nationally recognized contemporary theatre company that anchors a thriving Columbus theatre ecosystem in an empathetic, equitable world.

CATCO's Purpose/Mission

To harness the transformational power of theatre that engages with our current moment to inspire a community of empathy.