Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration To Take Place This Month

Theatre Roundtable will be presenting nine awards.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration To Take Place This Month

Shadowbox Live has been named the host venue for the Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable (DBA Theatre Roundtable) Annual Celebration. The celebration will take place on April 30, 2023 at 7 PM. Doors open at 6PM. Theatre Roundtable is a Columbus-based consortium of community, educational, and professional theatre companies that exists to further the performing arts in Ohio.

"Theatre Roundtable is excited to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the artists, organizations, productions, and theatrical initiatives that were produced in 2022," Theatre Roundtable President Joe Bishara said.

Theatre Roundtable will be presenting nine (9) awards:

Theatre Educator: An individual or organization who has made a significant contribution to theatre education opportunities available to students K-12 within a school system or in after-school programs or activities.

Emerging Leader: An individual who has had a significant, positive effect in helping theatre flourish through leadership, innovation, creativity, and/or investment.

Community Partnership: A for-profit or non-profit business or entity that has offered current, creative, and innovative support to one or more arts organizations.

Theatre Innovation: An award presented to an innovative arts and cultural project or initiative that helped provide relief to others in the community.

Harold Award: Presented to an individual or entity for significant individual or organizational achievement.

Unsung Hero: Presented to artist(s) who operate behind the scenes in an essential, integral fashion.

Theatre Chameleon: Presented to a theatre artist who has played a wide variety of unrelated roles, as well as worked in a variety of positions on and off the stage for one or more TR theatre company members.

Community Outreach/Engagement: Presented to a theatre company that has a significant number of community partners and can prove year-round demonstration of community outreach, involvement, and/or engagement using theatre to do so.

Youth Theatrical Award: Presented to a youth theatre artist that has demonstrated artistic/professional growth in the theatre during the past year.

Member organizations will also distribute "Standing Ovation" awards to individuals or projects that represent excellence from their 2022 theatrical production seasons.

Shadowbox Live is located at 503 S Front St. # 260 Columbus, OH 43215.

There is a $20 fee to attend the celebration. Payment can be made online Click Here.

Theatre Roundtable is committed to the belief that knowledge of, and participation in, the theatre arts is central to human existence. The Roundtable acts as a lobbyist, promotes cooperation among local theatre, encourages the development of theatre-in-education, fosters theatrical diversity, works to expand the general theatre-going population, and endorses the development of professional standards. For more information, go to www.theatre-roundtable.org




BLUEYS BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW! Comes to the Palace Theatre Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW! Comes to the Palace Theatre
Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the Palace Theatre on June 30 and July 1, 2023, with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to be Presented by Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club This Month Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to be Presented by Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club This Month
Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club will present Fiddler on the Roof, the iconic musical that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.
Review: CAPA SEASON at Ohio And Palace Theatres Photo
Review: CAPA SEASON at Ohio And Palace Theatres
What did our critic think of CAPA SEASON at Ohio And Palace Theatres? Be it their birthday, anniversary, Halloween, or the Fourth of July, everyone has a special day to which they look forward.
Photos: First look at Aethereal Jest Arts Councils Community Theatre Triple Feature - Volu Photo
Photos: First look at Aethereal Jest Arts Council's Community Theatre Triple Feature - Volume One
This production functions as a mini-theatre festival and is comprised of three one-act plays with two fifteen-minute intermissions. Co-directed by Brian A. Palmer and Bethany Schoeff, Performances run March 24 - April 2, 2023 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.aetherealjest.com/community-theatre-triple-feature---volume-one.html

More Hot Stories For You


BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW! Comes to the Palace TheatreBLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW! Comes to the Palace Theatre
April 11, 2023

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to the Palace Theatre on June 30 and July 1, 2023, with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to be Presented by Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club This MonthFIDDLER ON THE ROOF to be Presented by Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club This Month
April 4, 2023

Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) Drama Club will present Fiddler on the Roof, the iconic musical that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.
CAPA Presents Free Celebration Of Day Of The ChildrenCAPA Presents Free Celebration Of Day Of The Children
March 22, 2023

CAPA will present a FREE celebration of Day of the Children/El Día de los Niños—with music, dance, crafts, a theatre show, food truck and more—on Sunday, April 30 from 1-4 pm at the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long Street.
Abbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere Production of A YANKEE GOES HOMEAbbey Theater Of Dublin Presents World Premiere Production of A YANKEE GOES HOME
March 17, 2023

Abbey Theater of Dublin presents the world premiere production of 'A Yankee Goes Home,' written by Irish American Playwright Sean Cooney. The in-person performance takes place April 14-16 and April 20-23, 2023.
McCoy Center To Host Free Screening Of Award-Winning Film, ITZHAKMcCoy Center To Host Free Screening Of Award-Winning Film, ITZHAK
March 16, 2023

In advance of Itzhak Perlman's upcoming in-person concert appearance, the McCoy Center for the Arts in New Albany will hold a FREE screening of ITZHAK: A Film by Alison Chernick, on Sunday, April 2 at 3 pm. This special presentation, utilizing the Mershad Digital Experience, provides an opportunity for audiences to learn more about the extraordinary life of this renowned musician. 
share