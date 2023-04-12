Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration To Take Place This Month

Shadowbox Live has been named the host venue for the Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable (DBA Theatre Roundtable) Annual Celebration. The celebration will take place on April 30, 2023 at 7 PM. Doors open at 6PM. Theatre Roundtable is a Columbus-based consortium of community, educational, and professional theatre companies that exists to further the performing arts in Ohio.

"Theatre Roundtable is excited to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the artists, organizations, productions, and theatrical initiatives that were produced in 2022," Theatre Roundtable President Joe Bishara said.

Theatre Roundtable will be presenting nine (9) awards:

Theatre Educator: An individual or organization who has made a significant contribution to theatre education opportunities available to students K-12 within a school system or in after-school programs or activities.

Emerging Leader: An individual who has had a significant, positive effect in helping theatre flourish through leadership, innovation, creativity, and/or investment.

Community Partnership: A for-profit or non-profit business or entity that has offered current, creative, and innovative support to one or more arts organizations.

Theatre Innovation: An award presented to an innovative arts and cultural project or initiative that helped provide relief to others in the community.

Harold Award: Presented to an individual or entity for significant individual or organizational achievement.

Unsung Hero: Presented to artist(s) who operate behind the scenes in an essential, integral fashion.

Theatre Chameleon: Presented to a theatre artist who has played a wide variety of unrelated roles, as well as worked in a variety of positions on and off the stage for one or more TR theatre company members.

Community Outreach/Engagement: Presented to a theatre company that has a significant number of community partners and can prove year-round demonstration of community outreach, involvement, and/or engagement using theatre to do so.

Youth Theatrical Award: Presented to a youth theatre artist that has demonstrated artistic/professional growth in the theatre during the past year.

Member organizations will also distribute "Standing Ovation" awards to individuals or projects that represent excellence from their 2022 theatrical production seasons.

Shadowbox Live is located at 503 S Front St. # 260 Columbus, OH 43215.

There is a $20 fee to attend the celebration. Payment can be made online Click Here.

Theatre Roundtable is committed to the belief that knowledge of, and participation in, the theatre arts is central to human existence. The Roundtable acts as a lobbyist, promotes cooperation among local theatre, encourages the development of theatre-in-education, fosters theatrical diversity, works to expand the general theatre-going population, and endorses the development of professional standards. For more information, go to www.theatre-roundtable.org