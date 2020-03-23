The McCoy Reschedules National Geographic Filmmaker Bob Poole In NATURE ROARS BACK to June 25

National Geographic Live "Nature Roars Back" with Bob Poole has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020, and is back on sale to the public.

Tickets already purchased for the previous date will be honored, and ticketholders need only to present them at the McCoy Center on June 25.

Ticket purchasers who prefer a refund have until Monday, May 26, to submit a request. If the tickets were purchased through CBUSArts, a refund can be requested through the CBUSArts Ticket Center at refunds@cbusarts.com. If the tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster, a refund may be requested via phone at 800-653-8000.

For the most up-to-date information on effected events, please visit CAPA COVID-19 Performance Status Updates.





