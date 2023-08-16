THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Palace Theatre On October 26

The Price is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE Photo 1 Photos: First look at Abbey Theater of Dublin's GREASE
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE Photo 3 Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' A BEHANDING IN SPOKANE
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Palace Theatre On October 26

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Palace Theatre On October 26

The Palace Theatre in Columbus will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, August 18.

The Price is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fantastic Showcase!

Showing to sold-out audiences for over two decades and counting, The Price is Right Live has given away over 15 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running gameshow in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Palace Theatre On October 26 Photo
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Palace Theatre On October 26

The Palace Theatre in Columbus will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 pm.

2
Justin Hayward To Play The Southern Theatre in October Photo
Justin Hayward To Play The Southern Theatre in October

Justin Hayward, best known as the singer, guitarist, and songwriter for British rock act the Moody Blues, will perform live in concert at the Southern Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20. Hayward's solo acoustic shows feature songs from The Moody Blues catalog as well as from his solo career.

3
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Columbus in October Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to Columbus in October

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar will come to Columbus October 3-8. In Columbus, Jesus Christ Superstar will play the Ohio Theatre Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 1 pm and 6:30 pm.

4
Chelcie Lynn Comes To The Davidson Theatre in October Photo
Chelcie Lynn Comes To The Davidson Theatre in October

Chelcie Lynn will bring her “2 Fingers and a 12 Pack” Tour to the Riffe Center's Davidson Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 8.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video Video: Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
Pickerington Community Theatre (10/06-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You