THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Palace Theatre On October 26

The Palace Theatre in Columbus will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, August 18.

The Price is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fantastic Showcase!

Showing to sold-out audiences for over two decades and counting, The Price is Right Live has given away over 15 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running gameshow in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.