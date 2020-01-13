Spend Valentine's Day With The CSO And The Music Of Frank Sinatra

Triple-threat singer/pianist/songwriter Tony DeSare takes on the legend of "Ol' Blue Eyes" himself in an outstanding, critically acclaimed tribute to the great Frank Sinatra that includes "Come Fly with Me," "I've Got the World On a String," "It Was A Very Good Year," "One for My Baby," "The Summer Wind," "I Get A Kick Out of You," "Night and Day," "New York, New York," "My Way," and more.

The Columbus Symphony presents The Music of Frank Sinatra with Tony DeSare at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Friday, February 14, at 8pm. Tickets are $25-$78 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.ColumbusSymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Named a DownBeat Magazine rising star male vocalist, Tony DeSare has lived up to the distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas, headlining with Don Rickles and major symphony orchestras, DeSare's fresh take on old-school classics has taken him around the globe.

DeSare has four top ten Billboard jazz albums under his belt and been featured on the CBS' "The Early Show," NPR's A Prairie Home Companion, NBC's "Today," and his music has been posted by social media celebrity juggernaut, George Takei.a?? DeSare has also collaborated with Youtube icons Postmodern Jukebox.a?? DeSare's most recent release, "Lush Life," debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Chart.

DeSare is an accomplished and award-winning composer. He not only won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest but wrote the theme song for the motion picture My Date with Drew, several broadcast commercials, and soundtracks for the Hallmark Channel's Love Always, Santa and Lifetime's Nanny Nightmare.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You