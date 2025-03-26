SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns to the BalletMet Stage In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The tale of BalletMet’s Sleeping Beauty will return the Ohio Theatre stage May 2-4 with six performances alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. With music from Tchaikovsky, the ballet will be filled with magic, love, the triumph of good over evil, and elaborate costumes and sets.

The tale of Sleeping Beauty has been retold in various forms, from classic literature to film adaptations such as the beloved Disney version (released in 1959). BalletMet’s rendition features the classic choreography from Marius Petipa, following Princess Aurora’s 100-year slumber, which can only be broken by a prince’s kiss.

“Sleeping Beauty is such a pillar in ballet, and BalletMet’s version is especially beautiful,” said BalletMet Artistic Director Remi Wörtmeyer. “It has been so exciting to see the production come to life in rehearsals, and I know it will be even more captivating on the Ohio Theatre stage.”

May 2-4, 2025 | Ohio Theatre

Friday, 5/2 – 11:00 a.m. (Senior Dress Rehearsal)

Friday, 5/2 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 5/3 – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, 5/3 – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 5/4 – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, 5/4 – 5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $38.50 to $102.55 and can be purchased online at balletmet.org and at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 229-4848.

