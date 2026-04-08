Review: A‑Maize‑ing Fun: SHUCKED Pops with Heart and Humor at the Ohio Theatre

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Originally conceived as an adaptation of the long‑running TV variety show Hee Haw, Shucked popped into the Ohio Theatre on Tuesday night packed with deliciously corny puns, ear-to-ear smiles, and rapid‑fire one‑liners. What begins as a wink‑and‑nod celebration of pun‑loving humor quickly reveals itself as a genuinely heartfelt Broadway musical with a sweet love story, toe‑tapping songs, and a whole lot of heart. Set in Cobb County, this Southern‑fried tale boasts a sharp book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), toe‑tapping music from Grammy winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and expert direction by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray).

The plot centers on spunky Maizy (Danielle Wade), who leaves her small town determined to save its failing corn crop by venturing to the “big city” of Tampa, Florida. There, she meets smooth‑talking con man Gordy (Quinn VanAntwerp), who poses as a “corn doctor” and proceeds to swindle—and romance—Maizy, Music Man‑style, while she remains engaged to steadfast country boy Beau (Nick Bailey) back home. Adding spice is Maizy’s cousin Lulu (Miki Abraham), a proudly single corn‑whiskey maker who nearly falls for Gordy herself before reclaiming her independence in the show‑stopping anthem “Independently Owned.”

The show is packed with standout moments, including Maizy’s hopeful “Maybe Love,” Beau’s tender “I’ll Be Okay,” and the spirited ensemble number “I Do.” As expected, romantic complications and plot twists abound, aided by a pair of narrators who keep the jokes flying, ensuring there’s never a dull moment between the musical’s tender, big‑hearted beats. The result is a light, refreshing musical comedy filled with country‑flavored tunes, Broadway‑style ballads, and a stellar cast that balances comic timing with vocal excellence.

Yes, the aw-shucks jokes come fast and furious—eye-rolling and hilarious in equal measure—but that’s all part of the fun. Shucked leans proudly into its pun‑filled personality, delivering humor at such a joyful clip that audiences can’t help but laugh. The cast’s infectious chemistry radiates from the stage, reinforcing the show’s message about love, community, and family—defined, in the show’s own words, as “telling someone to go to hell and then worrying if they’ll make it safely.”

Bright, breezy, and full of shameless charm, Shucked is exactly the kind of feel‑good musical audiences crave. Shucked ultimately wins the audience over with its high spirits and goofy charm—like irresistible little kernels you can’t stop picking out of the bowl.

Shucked is playing at the Ohio Theatre through Sunday, April 12th. For tickets and more information, visit: Shucked - Columbus Association for the Performing Arts.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

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