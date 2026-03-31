Peter Sagal To Appear At Southern Theatre In Columbus

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CAPA will present humorist and NPR host Peter Sagal in a live appearance at the Southern Theatre in Columbus, Ohio. The event will take place June 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Sagal, best known as the host of Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!, will deliver a live program combining storytelling, commentary, and humor drawn from his career in radio and journalism. The evening will also include an audience Q&A, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with Sagal.

The program will explore topics including politics, culture, and comedy, reflecting Sagal’s work as a commentator on current events. His live appearances build on the format and tone of the long-running NPR show, which has grown to reach millions of listeners nationwide.

In addition to his work in radio, Sagal is a playwright, author, and television host. His writing has been produced at theaters including Long Wharf Theatre, Seattle Rep, and Actors Theatre of Louisville. He has also hosted programs for PBS and National Geographic and contributed essays to publications including The New York Times Magazine and Runner’s World.

Ticketing Information

The performance will take place at the Southern Theatre. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre, online, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.