MAYBE HAPPY END, HELL'S KITCHEN, and More Set For Broadway in Columbus 2026-27 Season

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PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA have announced the 2026-2027 Season, headlined by the return of the legendary THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in the spring of 2027. The season includes five Columbus premieres, including the 2025 Tony Award winning Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and the recent Broadway smash hit Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN, from the 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist.

“We’re excited to bring another great season of the best of Broadway to Columbus. Five Columbus premieres, an appealing cross-section of shows, the return of Phantom… we look forward to bringing this season to Columbus for our subscribers and all the Broadway fans,” Chad Whittington, CAPA President and CEO, said.

Rounding out the season are DEATH BECOMES HER, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and THE GREAT GATSBY.

Season Options include the return of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, BEETLEJUICE, and WICKED.

The 2026-27 season marks the 12th year of PNC’s sponsorship of the Broadway in Columbus season.

“As a long-time presenting sponsor of PNC Broadway in Columbus, we are excited to play a role in bringing one of the city’s most beloved series to the iconic Ohio Theatre,” said Mary Auch, PNC regional president for Columbus. “We are committed to supporting these powerful performances – not only because they inspire audiences, but also for their lasting impact on our communities. What you see on stage helps to drive economic growth, attract more visitors and enrich our neighborhoods – all of which contributes to a stronger Columbus and central Ohio.”

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 PNC Broadway in Columbus season are currently available only to existing subscribers for renewal. New subscription tickets will go on sale June 3. Prices for the 7-show season package range between $357.43-$1,136.83 depending on seat location.

2026-2027 SEASON SHOWS

DEATH BECOMES HER

October 6-11, 2026 Ohio Theatre (Columbus premiere)

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for.

Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli. See it now and laugh for eternity.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

November 3-8, 2026 Ohio Theatre (Columbus premiere)

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade), Maybe Happy Ending explores what it means to be human. Even if they’re not.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

January 5-10, 2027 Ohio Theatre (Columbus premiere)

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony ® winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews.

It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it’s the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

January 30-February 7, 2027 Ohio Theatre

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

THE GREAT GATSBY

February 23-March 3, 2027 Ohio Theatre (Columbus premiere)

The Party’s Roaring in Columbus! Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

May 12-23, 2027 Ohio Theatre

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again in Cameron Mackintosh’s revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA! Based on the brilliant original production seen around the world, this romantic and haunting tale about a disfigured musical genius, known only as ‘The Phantom,’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, returns to Columbus.

Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN

June 15-20, 2027 Ohio Theatre (Columbus premiere)

Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN, the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by the 17-time Grammy® Award-winning artist, takes you on the journey of Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire. Relatable, raw, and refreshingly fun, it’s a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. The music—a mix of Keys’ greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Feel the energy of this multi-award-winning musical and experience where dreams begin: Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN.

Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

December 8-13, 2026 Palace Theatre

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and help remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season.

BEETLEJUICE

April 16-18, 2027 Ohio Theatre

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is returning to Columbus by popular demand. It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

WICKED

July 28-August 15, 2027 Ohio Theatre

Welcome to the wonderful Land of Oz... where there is a young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships... until the world decides to call one good and the other one wicked. With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED is the Broadway musical with brains, heart and courage.