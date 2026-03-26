Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented Patrick Warburton

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Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented the one and only Patrick Warburton for a night of stand-up comedy at the historic Knox Memorial Theater. One of television’s most beloved performers, Warburton is best known for his iconic role as Puddy on Seinfeld and his starring turns in Rules of Engagement, Less Than Perfect, Fox’s The Tick, and Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. With his unmistakable voice and larger-than-life presence, he has also brought to life fan-favorite animated characters including Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove, Ken in Bee Movie, Joe Swanson on Family Guy, and Mayor Winddancer in Zootopia 2. He brought his signature dry wit and booming baritone to the Knox Memorial stage for an unforgettable evening of live comedy.

For more information on upcoming events, please visit: https://www.mvac.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer