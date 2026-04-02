MAMMA MIA! to Return to Renaissance Theatre This Spring

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Mamma Mia! featuring the music of ABBA, is returning to the Renaissance stage for six performances Friday, April 24th through Sunday, May 3rd as part of the Broadway Series.

Hear songs including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, The Winner Takes It All, I Do I Do I Do, Super Trouper, Lay All Your Love On Me, Honey Honey, SOS, Voulez Vous, and, of course, Mamma Mia. Directed by Michael Thomas, with musical direction by Kelly Knowlton, and choreography by Phoebe Mock, (with assistance from Zakari Ramos), Mamma Mia! is an audience favorite.

About the Show

The story is set on a gorgeous Greek island, and follows the impending wedding of Sophie, who is attempting to pinpoint the identity of her birth father. Her mother, Donna, who runs a taverna on the island, doesn't know that Sophie has invited three of Donna's former paramours to the event, hoping that one of them is her dad. With the arrival of her best friends and former bandmates, Rosie and Tanya, Donna recalls her former glory as the lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos. Though the road to the altar is a bit bumpy for all, the story ends happily.

About the Cast

Starring as Donna is Nikki Stitak, who was last seen in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Dracula, Fiddler on the Roof, Jesus Christ Superstar and South Pacific. Her best friends, Rosie and Tanya are played by local favorite Leah Gesouras and Broadway actor, Jamie Karen. Returning to the show from the 2019 production is theatre veteran, Beau Roberts as Bill, along with Jacob Poiner as Sam and Adam Rawlings as Harry. Mamma Mia also stars Zakari Ramos as Sky, Nykera Gardner as Lisa, Cecilia Murphy as Ali, Darius Darmody as Pepper and Christian Shepherd as Eddie. The ensemble includes Dominic Catrone, Bob Gardner, Carter King, Madeleine McNamara, Phoebe Mock, Allie Carter Nicolas, and Mindy Tishue. Behind the scenes, Linda Turske is designing and building the costumes, with Jason Kaufman, (set design), Aaron Nicolas (lighting design), Ethan Kershner (sound design), Seth Morrison (technical director) and Nik Demers, (assistant director/production stage manager.)

Ticket Information

Tickets start at just $15 and are available 24/7 online, by calling 419-522-2726, or by visiting the Renaissance Theatre Box Office at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12 PM-5 PM.