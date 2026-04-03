THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE is Coming to Columbus at Palace Theatre

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The Price Is Right Live will bring a celebrity host, classic games, and iconic sets to the Palace Theatre on Thursday, October 15, at 7:30 pm. America's most beloved game show experience is hitting the road with a brand-new, high-energy live stage show.

Tickets, which start at $40.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, April 10, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre.

Fans can step into the nostalgia of their childhood and see the legendary sets they grew up watching—The Big Wheel, Plinko, Cliffhangers, and the fabulous Showcase—all brought to life right in your hometown. The excitement, the prizes, the moments you remember… now you can experience them up close and in person with the kind of show-stopping fun only The Price Is Right Live can deliver!

Randomly selected contestants will have the chance to win appliances, dream vacations, electronics, even a brand-new car, while lucky audience members can score prizes without ever leaving their seat. Playing to packed houses for over 20 years and giving away more than $15 million in cash and prizes, The Price Is Right Live has become a nationwide phenomenon.