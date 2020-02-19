ROCK OF AGES at The Renaissance Theatre



The Renaissance Theatre will present Broadway's biggest celebration of the music of the '80s on March 7-8 and 14-15, 2020 with its production of Rock of Ages. Rock of Ages is part of the Richland Bank Broadway Series.

Directed by Michael Thomas and Music Direction by Kelley Knowlton, Rock of Ages turns the volume up to 10 with some of the 80's greatest rock tunes. Hear songs by Journey, Styx, Whitesnake, Poison, Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, Asia and many more, while reliving the '80s at one of the Sunset Strip's last epic venues, a place where the legendary 'Stacee Jaxx' returns to the stage and rock-n-roll dreamers line up to turn their fantasies into reality.

The cast of Rock of Ages includes Ryan Shreve, Matti-Lynn Chrisman, Aaron Wiessing, Maddie Penwell, Colton Penwell, Scott Smith, Leiah Lewis, Joe Ball, Beau Roberts, George Swarn, Jake Riley, Jenna Krivosh, Emily Rose Bare, Katie Harrigan, Jessica Miller, Bryce Dials, Nykera Gardner, Hope York, Chantel Ross, and Ross Pruettmiller.

The production of Rock of Ages will also include live music by the band The RENegades featuring Kelly Knowlton, Zachary Chrisman, David Baer, Christopher Thompson, and Matt Chrisman.

At each of the Saturday performances (March 7 and 14), and starting at 7:00 PM, will be Broadway Chat. This new addition to the Broadway production experience will feature Ryan Shealy as host leading you through the background of Rock of Ages. Shealy will also be joined by cast and crew for a Q&A session during the Chat. Free hors d'oeuvres from Doc's Deli, cupcakes from Mark Cook and ½ price drinks will be included at the chat. Broadway Chat is free, but seating is limited.

Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now at RenTickets.org, at the Renaissance Box Office or via phone at (419) 522-2726. The Date Night and Me+3 packages are also available. A limited number of $50 Family Four Packs are available only by calling or visiting the Box Office.

Rock of Ages is sponsored by ArcelorMittal, Coffy Creations Photography, Nanogate North America, LLC, Techman Sales, Inc., and Dr. Scott Foster at Avita Health.





