ProMusica Closes Out 2025 with Mozart & Gulda at the Southern Theatre

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will wrap up 2025 at the Southern Theatre with guest cellist Mark Kosower, for Mozart & Gulda, led by Music Director David Danzmayr on Dec. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. The program will include William Grant Still’s The American Scene: Suite No.1, “The East”, Gulda’s Concerto for Cello and Wind Orchestra, Mozart’s Symphony No. 22 and Mozart’s Symphony No. 35 “Haffner.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Kosower back to ProMusica,” said Janet Chen, ProMusica’s CEO. “Mark is an exceptional musician, whose artistic range as soloist, chamber and orchestral musician makes him one of the most versatile cellists of today. The fiery Gulda concerto is very rarely performed and paired with the other works on program will take audiences on a musical journey through many unique genres.”

The concert will open with William Grant Still’s The American Scene: Suite No.1, “The East”, part of the composer’s ambitious effort to capture the essence of America in sound through five individual suites. Next on the program will be Friedrich Gulda’s Concerto for Cello and Wind Orchestra – a genre-defying work by the Austrian pianist and composer that stands apart in the repertoire for its absence of accompanying strings and its strong jazz influences. Mark Kosower, known for his modern interpretations, frequently performs this unique concerto, championing it in the US where Gulda’s music is rarely heard. The second half of the concert features a contrasting pair of Mozart’s symphonies, No. 22 and No. 35 “Haffner,” led by Danzmayr, illuminating the breadth of the composer’s voice. The first showcases the composer’s early brilliance, while the spirited “Haffner” highlights his mature mastery, full of energy and elegance.

Kosower is known for his Signature Sound and expressive style and currently serves as the principal cello of The Cleveland Orchestra. He frequently performs as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician with orchestras across the world. Recently, Kosower has been a guest soloist with the Buffalo Philharmonic, the Canton Symphony, the Columbus Symphony, the Hawaii Symphony, the Dayton Philharmonic, the Indianapolis Symphony, the Naples Philharmonic, the Phoenix Symphony, and the Toledo Symphony, among others, in addition to twenty-two concerto appearances with The Cleveland Orchestra. In 2017, Kosower launched Bach for Humanity, a project that brings Bach’s music to a range of socioeconomic groups in churches, community orgs, homeless shelters, retirement communities and more. He also teaches at the Cleveland Institute of Music and Carnegie Hall’s NYO-USA program, and regularly leads master classes and performances at international festivals.