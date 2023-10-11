Pinky Patel Brings NEW CROWN, WHO DHIS Tour To The Davidson Theatre

Comedian and TikTok sensation Pinky Patel will perform live in Columbus on April 26, 2024 at the Davidson Theatre. The performance is part of Patel's “New Crown: Who Dhis” tour.

Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Originally from Illinois, Pinky Patel is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and personality with a fan base of over 5 million. She is best known for her hilarious commentary and viral videos from her glam cave that have garnered over 95 million likes on TikTok. She has worked with brands such as Clorox, Pfizer, Pure Leaf Tea and many more.