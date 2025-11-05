Photos: THE WITCH OF NOVEMBER World Premiere At The Abbey Theater Of Dublin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the world premiere of 'The Witch of November' by Vidas Barzdukas. Check out photos from the production.

Based on the mysterious sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, an American Great Lakes freighter that sank on Nov. 10, 1975, in Lake Superior during a severe storm, resulting in the deaths of all 29 crew members. Directed by Joe Bishara and Daniel Rodriguez Hijo, “The Witch of November” follows Captain Ernest McSorley as he and his crew sail to their ultimate demise. In this World Premiere, Captain McSorley relives key moments of his life, observing the consequences of his career and what became of him and his wife’s life together.

“We are excited to bring this world premiere play to life on the Abbey Theater stage,” says the Abbey Theater of Dublin Supervisor Joe Bishara. “We are proud to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald and honor the memory of those involved.”

Performing November 7-8 and 14-15 at 7 p.m., Nov. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. at the Abbey Theater of Dublin located inside the Dublin Community Recreation Center at 5600 Post Rd in Dublin, Ohio. For more information and tickets, visit tinyurl.com/WitchofNov.

Photo Credit: Joe Bishara



Tom Holliday, Todd Covert, Rusty Wummel, and Sean Taylor

Dave Morgan and Cast

Tom Holliday, Josie Merkle