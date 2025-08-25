Photos: Jay Leno Arrives at Mount Vernon Arts Consortium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 23, 2025, legendary comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno came to Mount Vernon for an unforgettable evening of sharp wit, timeless storytelling, and big laughs at the Knox Memorial. As part of the Knox Memorial’s 100th Anniversary celebration, Leno delivered a night of comedy that entertained audiences of all ages.

Next up for Mount Vernon Arts Consortium is Foghat, the legendary English boogie-rock band famed for hits like “Slow Ride,” is roaring into the intimate and historic Knox Memorial Theater in Mount Vernon on Saturday October 25th as part of the Knox Memorial 100th Anniversary Season. Expect a high-energy evening of stellar slide guitar, hard-driving blues-rock classics, and all the electrifying stage presence that has kept this band rocking since 1971.

And then from November 14-16th, MVAC will present “A Few Good Men” at the Knox Memorial Theater. Set in 1986, this gripping stage drama shifts between Guantanamo Bay and a Washington, DC courtroom, exploring a crime that tests honor, duty, and truth. When PFC William Santiago, seen as a “weak link,” dies due to actions by fellow Marines, Dawson and Downey insist it was a hazing incident ordered by a superior—who denies any such command.

Defending them are three Navy attorneys with differing views on duty: Daniel Kaffee, living in his father’s legal shadow; Sam Weinberg, skeptical of the accused; and Joanne Galloway, a determined but inexperienced lieutenant commander. The play explores themes of honor, duty, and truth, and raises questions about blind loyalty.

For more information, visit: https://www.mvac.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer