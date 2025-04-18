Photos: Inside: New Albany Middle School Theatre’s ANNIE JR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leapin’ Lizards! Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, the New Albany Middle School Theatre Department performed Annie Jr., April 11-13, 2025 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts. We had an amazing 3 sold out performances!

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930’s New York City. She is determined to find her parents, who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie dreams of being reunited with her parents and escapes the orphanage to try and find them. Annie discovers a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. With a beloved book and score by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie Jr. delivers the classic story for all ages that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Director & Choreographer: Melissa Gould, Musical Director: Sean Hooper, Stage Manager: Kristen West, Assistant Stage Manager: Joseph Quigley, Assistant Directors: Paige Corbin, Chase Growdon, Reese Harper, Ella Proudfoot, Riley Snead, Mia Xu. CAST: Annie - Rowan Sittler/Estelle Woolford(Double cast), Miss Hannigan - Emma Bader, Oliver Warbucks/Officer Ward - Aidan Ellison/Craig West(Double cast), Grace Farrell - Lauren Kieninger, Rooster - Isaac Isreal, Lily St. Regis - Paisley Kehres, Drake - Jaxon Hamilton, Duffy - Ruby Stetson, Tessie - Sammie Bar-Lev, Molly - Harley Freedman, Pepper - Juliette Linscott, July - Lauren Via, Kate - Lyla Hwang, Burt Healy/Roosevelt/Servant - Cade Alexander/Camden Fuller(Double cast), Boylan Sisters/Orphans/NYC citizens - Madeline Bowser, Juliet Erlenbach, Aeva Joyner, Mrs. Greer - Ava Bame, Cecille - Autumn Bampton, Annette - Anne Farrell, Mrs. Pugh - Evie Clark, Star to Be/Orphan - Keatyn Leavitt, Sandy/Servant/Radio station assistant - Brexton Kehres, Bundles/Servant/Louis Howe - Ethan Robertson, Dogcatcher/Sound Effects man - Archer Smith, Orphans/NYC citizens - Veronica Borries, Sam Bower, London Ellison, Ellie Ginnan, Nadia Heiing, Addison Jones, Marie Leray, Brooklyn Lish, Royale Lyles, Maisy Pompey, Charlotte Proudfoot, Maggie Sharrock, Elizabeth Stanfill, Harper Stukus, Orphan/Usherette - Sophia Means, The Servants of Oliver Warbucks - Harper Bell, Addilyn Alexander, Kaitlyn Bleiweiss, Claire Bower, Ava Carter, Vivienne Colburn, Brooklyn Miller, Adalyn Petruso, Emma Pohlman, Emerson Robertson, Liliana Will, Isabelle Zechariah

Servant/Apple Seller - Avery White, Dance Captains - Madeline Bowser, Juliet Erlenbach, Aeva Joyner, Lauren Kieninger, Nadia Heiing and Juliette Linscott. CREW: Sophia Allen, Leela Basuray, Ellie Bohls, Diya Desai, Beatrice Galaise, Jonah Goerlitz, Vera Hric, Piper Juday, My Lammkin, Victor Marotta, Sophia Pawlicki, Norah Pompey, Rand Rooney, Reese Rosebaugh, Jana Saieg and Gia Shah.

New Albany Middle School Theatre presents Annie Jr. to be performed Friday, Apr. 11, 7:00 pm, Saturday, Apr. 12, 10:30am, 1:00 pm, 3:30pm, Sunday, Apr. 11, 11am and 2:00 pm. at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054 For Tickets visit: https://sites.google.com/a/napls.us/nams-drama-club/ticket-information.

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

